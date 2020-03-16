Exclusive! Akash Ahuja to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for StarPlus?

We bring to you an update from the same show. Actor Akash Ahuja is being considered for this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed but he could be seen as a part of this show.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 21:35
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering hot and spicy news from the tellyworld.

Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update. Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen. Amidst all this, a new show will be seen commencing on StarPlus.

StarPLus has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now and shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are not ready to leave the top slots of the TRP Charts.

Soon, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are coming up with a new show and it will be showcased on StarPLus. The project is still untitled.

We bring to you an update from the same show. Actor Akash Ahuja is being considered for this new show. His character details are still to be unearthed but he could be seen as a part of this show. The production company has brought in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey among others.

We are sure the audience is intrigued with this news.

