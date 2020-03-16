Exclusive! Akash is the love of my life, and we have a great relationship; I am surprised Munawar’s girlfriend had problems with our friendship: Anjali Arora of Lock Upp

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered as one of the strongest contestant of the show.

She emerged as the second runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans shower a lot of love and support on her.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked what she thinks about Munawar’s girlfriend not liking her equation with him.

How has your experience been on the show?

I have learnt a lot from the show, even things I didn’t know about myself. I have made memories for life.

Munawar Faruqui has said in an exclusive interview with us that his girlfriend was a bit affected by your friendship with him. What do you have to say about it?

To be honest, trust is important in a relationship. If she didn’t trust him, then there is some issue. Munawar and I have been friends since day one, and she shouldn’t feel bad. She should trust her relationship. But the problem was that fans had made these edited videos. But the fact is that inside, the scene was different and what was showcased outside was different. I guess that is where the confusion happened.

Could you throw some light on your love life?

I spoke about my love life when Munawar had confessed that he too has someone in his life in Lock Upp. We both have a very understanding relationship and nothing affected him as he knows me that well and trusts me. What I am outside, I was the same inside. When I came out, Akash didn’t ask me anything. He only told me that whatever I did inside, I did for myself. He trusts me and is proud of me. In a relationship, trust and respect are very important.

Well, there is no doubt that though Anjali and Munawar’s pair was loved by the audience, they were heartbroken to know that both were dating someone else.

