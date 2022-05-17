Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora to collaborate for a project?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and fought for getting bail to survive, was launched on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

The audience gave it a thumbs-up.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with this show. As a host, she guided the contestants. The entire concept was a setup in jail.

The contestants fought hard to survive and entertain the audience.

Karan Kundrra as a jailor did a fabulous job. He beautifully entertained the audience, and whenever he came on the show, the viewership shot to another level.

The show has finally come to an end, and Munawar was declared the winner. Payal was the first runner-up.

Munawar and Anjali had formed an alliance and played the game together where they planned and plotted against all the contestants, but they had come so close to each other that the audience started to believe that they were in a relationship.

They cleared that there wasn't anything between them and that they are only good friends.

As per sources, Munawar and Anjali have collaborated for a project, though there is no confirmation on the same.

This will be their first project together post Lock Upp.

Fans were waiting to see them together again, and now, they have reason to rejoice.

Well, it will be interesting to see this duo back on screen.

