EXCLUSIVE! Akriti is not negative, she is justified in her actions if you see the situation from her point of view: Riya Bhattacharjee on Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in negative light playing the role of Akriti.
MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharjee is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.

In a small span of time, she has managed to gain immense fame and the audience cannot have enough of her. She is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus. She is seen in negative light playing the role of Akriti.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Riya opens up on her role in the show.

Please tell us about your association with Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

It’s nice. Initially, I was very nervous as if you have seen the show, it is very big family. I started playing a character which was very different from how she is showcased now. So the graph has seen a lot of ups and downs. Earlier, Akriti was an assistant of Anubhav and after two months she became his wife. So the journey has been a challenging one so actually it is a nice and new experience. I took some time to get into the character because I had to understand how exactly I had to bring the character to light.

All my co-actors have been very supportive and we are like one big family. I am very thankful to have bagged such a role.

You play one of the leads however, the third wheel usually does not manage to steal as much limelight as much as your character does. Your say on that…

Initially when I was given the brief, my character was very different and it was the same as the Bengali version but eventually, they changed the entire plot. So for me it was challenging as well as exciting. If you see Akriti is not a negative character. She is justified in her actions if you stand in her shoes. If you get married and see your husband going to another woman, you will get angry. She only hates Gungun, she is not negative. Akriti’s mother also left her and went to Gungun so she has a grudge towards her from the very beginning. Three years she has been in love with a guy and then a girl comes and steals him from her.

I had to justify how Akriti is right from her point of view and then play the character.

Do you have any creative differences on the set?

I blindly trust my creative director. Sometimes I do feel that when Akriti, if she is shouting, how is she justified or right in shooting in front of others but it is just a question for my better understanding and the creative team is very cooperative. I feel my performance should be better each day and I try to deliver that as an actor.

Well said Riya!

