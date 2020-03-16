EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show; will leave the audience in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV.

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewer’s love every bit of it. The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda. Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

Television’s most popular and top-rated project ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has witnessed a rally of stars gracing the show.

Now the Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar will be seen gracing the show to promote his upcoming film Prithviraj.

The actor, who will portray king Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, admitted that he felt like "a kid in a candy store" when he got to know the scale of action that he will get to perform in 'Prithviraj'.

Talking about the scale of the film, which happens to be YRF's first historical film. Akshay is known to be an action junkie and the original action star of Hindi cinema as he has performed many daredevil stunts on his own, in the past.

'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, also stars Manushi Chhillar. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

