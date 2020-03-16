EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show; will leave the audience in SPLITS!

Now the Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar will be seen gracing the show to promote his upcoming film Prithviraj. The actor, who will portray king Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, admitted that he felt like "a kid in a candy store" when he got to know the scale of action that he will get to perform in 'Prithviraj'.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:03
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show; will leave the audience in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV.

(Also Read: Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar; netizens are referring to him as Gutka Kumar)

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewer’s love every bit of it. The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda. Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

Television’s most popular and top-rated project ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has witnessed a rally of stars gracing the show.

Now the Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar will be seen gracing the show to promote his upcoming film Prithviraj.

The actor, who will portray king Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, admitted that he felt like "a kid in a candy store" when he got to know the scale of action that he will get to perform in 'Prithviraj'.

Talking about the scale of the film, which happens to be YRF's first historical film. Akshay is known to be an action junkie and the original action star of Hindi cinema as he has performed many daredevil stunts on his own, in the past.

'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, also stars Manushi Chhillar. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the digital medium.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar to grace the sets of Dance India Dance L'il Masters season 5)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more gossips, breaking and exclusive news!

The Kapil Sharma Show Sony TV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Sudesh Lehri Kiku Sharda Sumona Chakravarty Chandan Prabhakar Archana Puran Singh top-rated Akshay Kumar Khiladi Kumar Prithviraj Prithviraj Chauhan YRF historical Daredevil Chandraprakash Dwivedi Manushi Chhillar Hindi Tamil Telugu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Must Watch! Anubhav and Gungun’s bed conversation, Garima comes knocking
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
OMG! Social media influencer Bhuvan Bam took a dig at Anjali Arora for THIS reason, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the biggest YouTuber and content creators in India. His content is not just...
Amazing! Take a look at who all are invited to Imlie's get together dinner party
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Oops! Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi is furious at this costar, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing projects being made under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production. How...
Sensuous! From Jannat Zubair to Erica Fernandes, take a look at the super sizzling pool pictures of these TV actresses.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Television actresses are always seen...
Recent Stories
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
Latest Video