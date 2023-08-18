EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal on her views on the content of Tulsi Dhaam Ke Laddu Gopal: “We are sure that it is going to work as the content is quite different and I am honoured to present such a show”

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Akshita Mudgal is popularly known for her role as Ishqi in Sony TV's show Ishk Par Zor Nahin. 

The actress was paired opposite Param Singh in the show and their on-screen jodi became a huge hit. 

Akshita is now all set to be seen in Shemaroo TV's Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal and she seems pretty excited for her new beginnings. 

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshita opened up on her characters and much more. 

In the ongoing trend of saas-bahu dramas, your show is quite different. So, are you nervous if this genre and content will work or are you excited about it?

I am not nervous at all. It is a moment of excitement. We are not dicy for the content that we have made. We are really proud that we are serving this content to audiences amid the saas-bahu dramas. But at the end, it's their call if they like it or not. We are not at all nervous about the content. We are sure that it is going to work as the content is quite different. It's not a typical drama series. I am really happy and honoured to present this content. 

You are a dancer turned actor. Which profession have you enjoyed the most?

I always wanted to get into acting. But I don't have a Godfather in this industry or anyone who can guide me. So, I had no idea how to pursue acting as a career. Till then, I was totally concentrating on dancing. After doing DID, I got many opportunities. I started going for auditions. That's how I decided to try acting. My family was always supportive and that's how my acting journey began. 

Even today, dancing is always helpful in my acting profession because everyone wants a complete package. I have had dance sequences in every show that I have done so far. I am looking forward to it even in this show. Both the professions compliment each other a lot of times. 

Tell us about the show's storyline. 

The story is about a devotee and his devotion towards his God. The show will focus on the bond and friendship between God and his devotee. Tulsi is a modern girl who believes in Lord Krishna. She has grown up listening to Lord Krishna's stories. The show will see Lord Krishna being with his devotee for life. 

Het Makwana will be essaying the role of Lord Krishna while Akshita will be seen as Tulsi. 

