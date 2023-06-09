EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal opens up on choosing Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, shares if it is her comeback or not, reveals the show has a special connection with her and much more

MUMBAI: Akshita Mudgal is popularly known for her role as Ishqi in Sony TV's show Ishk Par Zor Nahin.

The actress was paired opposite Param Singh in the show and their on-screen jodi became a huge hit.

Akshita is now seen in Shemaroo TV's Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal and she seems pretty excited for her journey in the show.

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshita opened up on her character and much more.

When asked if this show will be a comeback for her to which Akshita said, ''I hope it turns out to be the one. I really hope it is. I haven't been away from TV screens for a long time though. I guess it's been one and a half years since I was away from TV. I am really excited for this one. I have a personal connection with this show. The show's writer is terrific. The story is very unique. I want this show to be liked by the viewers and that's the only motto.''

Talking about the language barriers she faced as today's girl is talking to Lord Krishna and if there are any resemblances in the incidents.

Akshita said, ''I used to crib a lot when I desired something which I didn't get. My parents used to stop me from doing it and asked me to keep patience. I have learnt to keep patience and I am pretty sure that whatever will happen with me in future will be for my good. This is what I believe as I have seen it in my life.''

Lastly, when asked if she is prepared if the show fails to connect with the viewers, she said, ''I don't' think anything fails or passes. Almost 100 people are involved in making a show and they always try to make a good show. They try their best and then every show has its own fate. If it fails even then it's okay.''

Het Makwana is essaying the role of Lord Krishna while Akshita is seen as Tulsi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.