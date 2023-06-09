EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal opens up on choosing Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, shares if it is her comeback or not, reveals the show has a special connection with her and much more

Akshita Mudgal opens up on her character Tulsi in Shemaroo's show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 04:30
Akshita Mudgal

MUMBAI: Akshita Mudgal is popularly known for her role as Ishqi in Sony TV's show Ishk Par Zor Nahin. 

The actress was paired opposite Param Singh in the show and their on-screen jodi became a huge hit. 

Akshita is now seen in Shemaroo TV's Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal and she seems pretty excited for her journey in the show. 

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshita opened up on her character and much more. 

When asked if this show will be a comeback for her to which Akshita said, ''I hope it turns out to be the one. I really hope it is. I haven't been away from TV screens for a long time though. I guess it's been one and a half years since I was away from TV. I am really excited for this one. I have a personal connection with this show. The show's writer is terrific. The story is very unique. I want this show to be liked by the viewers and that's the only motto.''

Talking about the language barriers she faced as today's girl is talking to Lord Krishna and if there are any resemblances in the incidents.

Akshita said, ''I used to crib a lot when I desired something which I didn't get. My parents used to stop me from doing it and asked me to keep patience. I have learnt to keep patience and I am pretty sure that whatever will happen with me in future will be for my good. This is what I believe as I have seen it in my life.''

Lastly, when asked if she is prepared if the show fails to connect with the viewers, she said, ''I don't' think anything fails or passes. Almost 100 people are involved in making a show and they always try to make a good show. They try their best and then every show has its own fate. If it fails even then it's okay.''

Het Makwana is essaying the role of Lord Krishna while Akshita is seen as Tulsi. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Akshita Mudgal tulsi dham ke laddu gopal Het Makwana Shemaroo TV news Lord Krishna Tulsi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “She is unable to understand what is right and wrong”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar opens up about the upcoming track, Sonam’s hatred towards Saavi and more
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Nityam gets gravely injured, Saavi turns savior
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal opens up on choosing Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, shares if it is her comeback or not, reveals the show has a special connection with her and much more
MUMBAI: Akshita Mudgal is popularly known for her role as Ishqi in Sony TV's show Ishk Par Zor Nahin. The actress was...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is all set to hit theatres this Thursday, September 7, and people are...
What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan is all set to release on September 7 in Hindi,...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about his insurance policy when it comes to his injuries, check out the hilarious reply
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his next film Jawan on September 7. Days before the release...
Recent Stories
Rukh
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fenil
Exclusive! “She is unable to understand what is right and wrong”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar opens up about the upcoming track, Sonam’s hatred towards Saavi and more
Pariva
Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the love that everybody has for everybody on the set.” – Wagle Ki Duniya actress Pariva Pranati on the impact of the show on her life
Astha
Amazing! Astha Agarwal is delighted to capture THESE moments with her co-stars from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Nyrraa
Unbelievable! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Nyrraa Banerji's THIS indo-western outfit’s staggering prize will definately shock you!
Aviee
New entry! Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Gauahar Khan
Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant, says “There are losers who are taking Islam for granted and making a joke out of the holy pilgrimage...”