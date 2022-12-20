EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Singh to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. The current track revolves around Rishab’s unending faith in Preeta.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Akshita Singh is set to enter the show. There is not much information about her character but she is said to play a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

The show is quite interesting and up for drama. It will be interesting to watch how this new introduction brings up new drama and twists.

According to the latest plot, Rishabh is furious at Arjun for putting his business into losses. Rishabh now wants to take revenge from Arjun while the latter also has similar thoughts for Rishabh. Preeta meanwhile is fearful for the next day and to make matters worse, Arjun video calls her.

Karan will now pose many challenges for Preeta while also reminding her of their impending marriage soon. Preeta is now suspicious as to why he is giving her a hard time.

ALSO READ:Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi has her own plans, Aliya and Rhea oblivious

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.