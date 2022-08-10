Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in future.

MUMBAI:Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ and music producer.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

He was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp. He won hearts of the audience and all loved his game.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ali and asked him about his upcoming projects are and which reality show is he going to be a part of.

What are your upcoming project?

I have seven original releases and six music videos. One web series and a short film will be releasing soon and I'm also doing a reality show, about which I can’t speak right now.

As an actor, what do you prefer playing - positive or grey character in your future project?

I am a very practical person. Every person wants to become a hero. I believe to be realistic so I make a condition. I like to play grey characters as they have so much scope and that no hero feels insecure.

Which reality show are you doing, can you give us some hint?

I believe every actor should be a part of a reality show to gain a little fame. It helps kick-start your career. I would be entering a show as a wild card entry, but I can’t reveal anything right now.

Well, it will be interesting to see which reality show Ali Merchant would be part of?

