Exclusive! Ali Merchant talks about his journey as an actor, his upcoming web series, and much more

MUMBAI : Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

Recently, he was seen in the reality show Lock Upp. He won the hearts of the audience, and his game was loved by all.

Soon the actor will be seen in a web series where he will play a cop.

( ALSO READ: Exclusive! Splitsvilla 13 first runner-up Shivam Sharma to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ali and asked him about his journey and his role in the series.

Tell us something about your journey as an actor.

I was always inclined toward the creative arts. Even during my school and college days, I used to participate in many extracurricular activities. I had participated in Mr Bombay Times way back and I had won the show. I thought that there is scope in this field and then gave my first audition. I got selected, and the journey began from there.

When you informed your family about your decision to become an actor, were they supportive or did they object to you coming into this industry?

My family has always been very supportive as I am the only son. They have pampered me. They were so happy and even enrolled me in acting classes. I feel blessed to have such lovely parents.

Can you tell us something about your upcoming project?

I am doing a web series where I am playing a cop. I had to learn the Haryanvi accent. It's a romantic thriller and a very different project. I had to do 30 changes in the series, and it is a very exciting role to play.

What were the challenges you faced while playing the role?

It was a very challenging role as I had to kiss for the first time on screen. Since I am very old school, it was difficult for me, but it was shot very well. For this role, I had to look like the conventional cop. I had to shave my head and not look that good as the character had to look real.

Well, we are sure that fans would be excited to see Ali in such a different role.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Exclusive! " I want to do some challenging roles just like what Ayushmann Khurrana did in Andhadhun" - Ali Merchant on his career graph