Exclusive! Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Ayush Srivastava bags Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various channels have rolled out a lot of television shows in the past few months.

Sony TV has an amazing set of shows that are entertaining the viewers.

The channel is currently telecasting shows like Hum Rahe Na Hum, Chhalaang, Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi and also many reality shows.

Apart from that, the channel recently rolled out the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The show marks the reunion of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

The duo is reprising the role of Ram and Priya in the show.

Well, the show hit the small screens last month and it is working wonders.

And now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is all set to see a new entry.

We have exclusively learnt that Ayush Shrivastava is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about his character yet.

Ayushi is known for his shows like Alibaba Chapter 1 and 2, Ishq Subhanallah, Abhay and many more.

How excited are you for Ayush's entry? Tell us in the comments.

