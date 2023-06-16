Exclusive! Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Ayush Srivastava bags Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Alibaba fame Ayush Shrivastava to mark his entry in Bade Achhe lagte Hain 3.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 10:57
Ayush Srivastava

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that various channels have rolled out a lot of television shows in the past few months.

Sony TV has an amazing set of shows that are entertaining the viewers.

The channel is currently telecasting shows like Hum Rahe Na Hum, Chhalaang, Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi and also many reality shows.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ayush Shrivastava on his best compliment and the roles he looks forward to do

Apart from that, the channel recently rolled out the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The show marks the reunion of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

The duo is reprising the role of Ram and Priya in the show.

Well, the show hit the small screens last month and it is working wonders.

And now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is all set to see a new entry.

We have exclusively learnt that Ayush Shrivastava is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about his character yet.

Ayushi is known for his shows like Alibaba Chapter 1 and 2, Ishq Subhanallah, Abhay and many more.

How excited are you for Ayush's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also Read: Exclusive! The show is an interesting blend of science fiction and action thriller: Ayush Shrivastava on his upcoming web series Blackwoods

Ayush Shrivastava bade achhe lagte hain 3 Disha Parmar Nakul Mehta Sony TV Alibaba Chapter 1 Hum Rahe Na Hum Chhalaang Punyashlok Ahilyabai Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 10:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba’s pregnancy to create havoc in her and Angad’s marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Celestial Stars named after your Favorite Zee TV stars! From Radha-Mohan and Preeta-Karan to Prachi-Ranbir and Rishi-Lakshmi, Zee TV Jodis get stars named after them in an industry-first initiative
MUMBAI: Ever wished that your favorite stars could have celestial stars named after them? Would that not be like...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Raavi attempts suicide; Shiva stands adamant
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of television...
“I'm living out a dream that my dad once held close to his heart” says Main Hoon Aprajita actor Varun Kasturia
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show ‘Main Hoon Aprajita’ fame Varun Kasturia is having a gala time of his life as his character is...
Recent Stories
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Awesome! From Salman Khan to Karan Johar, here are the celebs who are expected to attend Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Celestial Stars
Celestial Stars named after your Favorite Zee TV stars! From Radha-Mohan and Preeta-Karan to Prachi-Ranbir and Rishi-Lakshmi, Zee TV Jodis get stars named after them in an industry-first initiative
Nirjar Patel
EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Main Hoon Aprajita
“I'm living out a dream that my dad once held close to his heart” says Main Hoon Aprajita actor Varun Kasturia
The Kapil Sharma Show
Sad! The Kapil Sharma Show famed Tirthanand Rao breaks silence on his suicide attempt, says “I had no option left”
Fahmaan Khan
WOW! Before Kritika Singh Yadav, television's handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan romanced these divas in his previous shows
grace the show to promote their upcoming series
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kajol, Jissu Sengupta and Kubbra Sait to grace the show to promote their upcoming series “The Trial”