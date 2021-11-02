EXCLUSIVE! Alka Mogha on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 going off-air: I had mixed feelings about the show ending

MUMBAI: Alka Mogha is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The beautiful diva is currently seen as Radha in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Alka reprised the role of Radha for the third time, and viewers are loving every bit of it.

Being in television for a very long time, Alka has managed to create a place for herself as a worthy actor.

We all know that Kuch Rang is going off-air in a few days, and the audiences are left heartbroken.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alka, who spoke at length about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 going off-air and much more.

First reaction...

There were some problems as the show wasn't going to go off-air so soon, but due to some reason, the show is bidding adieu. The moment I came to know that Kuch Rang is going off-air, it was a mixed feeling. I didn't feel that bad like I felt the first time when rumours started floating about the show ending. Everyone was in tears as we heard about the rumours about the show going off-air. Everyone was sad a little bit but all expected that the show will have a long run. I felt that every end has a new beginning. My character was not developing the way it was supposed to be to have that kind of attachment.

Fond memories...

The fun that we had on the set in each other's vanity was very memorable. We used to make so many reels. There were no inhibitions and no one was interacting with each other just for the sake of it. Though it's a bit difficult to meet once the show wraps up, we have decided that we will keep meeting. The most amazing memory was with the kids in Siliguri which all of us will remember. That's why we bonded so well.

Emotions after the final packup...

No one cried. All of us were very happy. We all cut a cake. Every cupcake had the show's character names on it and it was done by Sonakshi. The kids were very happy. After my last day of shooting, Vivadaan got extremely emotional. He also sent a video to Sonakshi that he was missing her.

Well, the show is definitely going to be missed by viewers.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will be going off-air on 12th November.

