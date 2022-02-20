EXCLUSIVE! Alma Hussein on her character Sia's progress in Sony TV's medical drama series Dhadkan Zindaggii Kii: She has grown in terms of her emotions

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is airing an amazing bunch of shows these days like Kaamnaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, India's Got Talent among others.

The channel has managed to impress the viewers with amazing shows in the past many years.

Last year, the channel came up with a brand new show which was based on a medical drama.

The show is titled Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii and it has an amazing bunch of actors.

Dhadkan is a finite series and the show is all set to end soon.

The star cast has already wrapped up the shoot recently.

While there is still some time for the show to bid adieu, the viewers are already upset about it and are surely going to miss it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alma Hussein who is portraying the role of Sia in the series.

What kind of progress have you seen in your character?

Sia was often called the “Papa Ki Pari'' and people made her feel as if she has not worked as hard as others to reach that position. Sia at some point got manipulated by someone but was strong enough to stand up for herself and what was right. She has grown in terms of her emotions.

If given a chance, whose character would you like to portray from the show?

I would love to play the character of Deepika because, at some level, we all have gone through the situation she has been through. She has a very deep character which has a lot of layers and emotions.

One thing you have learned about your character and will always try to inculcate in your life?

Sia is a girl who is a very kind person. She would always stand up for those people who are right! I think this is the kind of quality we all should have. We all should stand up for the right thing! Sia has a very humane nature towards her patients and understands them really well.

I will miss everything about Sia. When you’re playing a character, you start living their life, you start feeling their emotion and there’s a connection between you and your character. I feel Herumb Sir, Nilanjana Ma’am and Arif Ali sir made me understand Sia so well and pushed me to my level best to express her emotions. All the credit goes to them and the way they have helped me out! I’ll always be grateful to Nilanjana Ma’am, Herumb Sir for giving me this opportunity and Arif Sir for making me Sia herself.

