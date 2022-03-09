EXCLUSIVE! Alma Hussein on her exit from Anupamaa: Sara's character has an open end in the show and she might come back in future

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa has constantly been in the news for all the reasons.

While the show refuses to leave the first position on the TRP charts, the makers are also making sure that the viewers are constantly hooked to the screen as they introduce interesting storylines.

A few weeks back, the show saw Paras Kalnawat's exit which came as a huge shocker.

And now, one more character has made an exit from the drama series which is Alma Hussein who played the character of Sara.

The current storyline is focusing on various other characters in the show.

The viewers had witnessed that Alma aka Sara's screen space was reduced with time and they dearly wanted to see more of her in the show.

Eventually, everyone came to know that Alma has decided to make an exit from the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alma who spoke about her stint in Anupamaa and also about her exit.

What was the reason behind taking an exit from the show?

It was a mutual decision between me and the production house. When the show started, it was a bit different about what was going to happen. But then a lot of things were happening, controversies with actors leaving the show. The creatives had decided a track Anuj's accident, he slips into a coma, Kinjal's pregnancy and all. That was all sorted.

Are you done shooting for the show?

Yes, I am done with my part of shooting for the show. But Sara's character's exit has been shown as an open end. That doesn't mean that she will never come back. There are chances of her track coming back. But for now, I am not shooting for the show.

How was it to work with everyone?

My journey so far was beautiful. The production house was kind enough to understand my part. I am a kid, I need to learn and explore many more things. I was not getting to do that here. They understood my perception as well. Rajan Sir had a meeting with me and he respected my decision as he found it fair enough. He also told me that the team will get back to me in future. If I am not busy with any other projects at that time, I'll be back once again.

