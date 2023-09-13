EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch on hectic shooting hours for her show Anupamaa: It does get tiring but we have fixed shifts and the production team makes sure that we are done in that time frame

Alpana Buch opens up on working with Director's Kut Production, shares how her bond has evolved with time with the star cast and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 15:35
Alpana Buch

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Alpana Buch has become popular for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa. 

The actress is seen playing Anupamaa's ex-mother-in-law and Vanraj's mother in the show created by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi. 

We all know that Alpana's character has a lot of shades which proves that Leela's character is extremely layered. 

While Alpana has always spoken about her character, this time, the actress had lots to share about working with DKP, bond with the cast and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar. 10.

It's been more than three years since she has been associated with the show and the production house. 

When Alpana was about working with DKP, she said, ''The experience has been great so far and in fact, I would say, it is outstanding. Everyone from the cast and crew are quite warm and we have never felt that we are working on a set. It feels like home.''

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Unbelievable! Malti Devi calls Pakhi her daughter; Anupama left shocked

Further, when asked about the hectic working schedules as TV shows require the same, she said, ''Yes, it does get hectic at times. But when everything here is well-managed and very well organised. We have fixed shifts and we always make sure that we are done in that time frame. So, if we have a 12-hour shift, our director makes sure that we complete work on time. Even if the delay happens, it's just 15 to 20 minutes. This also helps us have some work life balance.''

Lastly, talking about the bond with the star cast, Alpana said, ''The bond has only grown stronger with time. We all know each other very well. From sharing our happy and sad moments together, we have become a family now. All of us know each other's likes and dislikes. Also, we care a lot about each other.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama asks Malti Devi to stay at the Kapadia Mansion, new complications ahead


 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Sagar Parekh Nishi Saxena
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 15:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Luv Sinha to host a special art event ’Varuna' that celebrates art, bespoke jewellery and monsoons
MUMBAI: Luv Sinha is known to be a dedicated and talented actor who gives his best to whatever he does. Like we all are...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Ehsan wants to know if Viaan helped Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
6 remarkable female athletes who inspire and empower
MUMBAI: Women are gentle, and emotional and are usually guided by their hearts. They have an unstoppable drive so they...
Unveiling the Enigmatic World of Jerry: One of the Youngest Magicians of India
MUMBAI: In a world where reality often takes center stage, there exists a realm where the extraordinary becomes...
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch on hectic shooting hours for her show Anupamaa: It does get tiring but we have fixed shifts and the production team makes sure that we are done in that time frame
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Alpana Buch has become popular for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' hit drama series...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama asks Malti Devi to stay at the Kapadia Mansion, new complications ahead
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prakash
EXCLUSIVE! The Raikar Case actor Prakash Ramchandani roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie Season 3
Raquib Arshad
Exclusive! Meri Durga actor Raquib Arshad to enter Star Plus’s Imlie
Keh Doon Tumhein
OMG! With shows like Titli, Keh Doon Tumhein and Saubhagyavati Bhavya 2, are anti-heroes shows back on TV?
Sagar Parekh
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh on how life changed after Anupamaa: “When it comes to people in the industry, mostly everybody knows me, I am surprised that the show gave me so much exposure”
KUNAL JAISINGH
Wow! Kunal Jaisingh enjoys his vacation in Australia with wife Bharati Kumar, calls it 'magical'
Vanadana
Audience Perspective: Vandana taking a stand against her abuser in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is setting a great example of strong women on TV