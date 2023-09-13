EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch on hectic shooting hours for her show Anupamaa: It does get tiring but we have fixed shifts and the production team makes sure that we are done in that time frame

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Alpana Buch has become popular for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa.

The actress is seen playing Anupamaa's ex-mother-in-law and Vanraj's mother in the show created by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi.

We all know that Alpana's character has a lot of shades which proves that Leela's character is extremely layered.

While Alpana has always spoken about her character, this time, the actress had lots to share about working with DKP, bond with the cast and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar. 10.

It's been more than three years since she has been associated with the show and the production house.

When Alpana was about working with DKP, she said, ''The experience has been great so far and in fact, I would say, it is outstanding. Everyone from the cast and crew are quite warm and we have never felt that we are working on a set. It feels like home.''

Further, when asked about the hectic working schedules as TV shows require the same, she said, ''Yes, it does get hectic at times. But when everything here is well-managed and very well organised. We have fixed shifts and we always make sure that we are done in that time frame. So, if we have a 12-hour shift, our director makes sure that we complete work on time. Even if the delay happens, it's just 15 to 20 minutes. This also helps us have some work life balance.''

Lastly, talking about the bond with the star cast, Alpana said, ''The bond has only grown stronger with time. We all know each other very well. From sharing our happy and sad moments together, we have become a family now. All of us know each other's likes and dislikes. Also, we care a lot about each other.''

