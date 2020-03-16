Exclusive! Although I am a vegetarian, the one food that I would love to try would be chicken, as my girlfriend loves it: Vishal Solanki of Parineetii fame

Vishal is a popular actor and has done many Gujarati films and Hindi shows including Kumkum Bhagya. The actor is currently seen in Parineetii.
MUMBAI: Parineetii was launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. 

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. 

It focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. 

The actor has just entered the show Parineeti and plays a negative role. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his food preferences and more. 

Which is your favourite cuisine? 

I love homemade Gujarati food. I am also a fan of roti and ladiesfingers. 

A dish that you don’t like to eat?  

I hate bitter gourd (karela). I have a sweet tooth and don’t like anything bitter in my mouth. 

Which is your favorite dessert? 

A traditional Gujarati sweet called Khasta Sata 

Which is your favourite place to eat at? 

It is Surat, as you get the best egg-based food like omelettes or egg bhurji there. 

Your midnight craving? 

I love ice-cream. My fridge is always filled with ice-cream, especially when I am in my hometown. 

Do you have any food allergies? 

No, luckily, I have no allergies. I can eat everything. 

One dish that you would never ever try? 

Chicken is one thing I wouldn’t try since I am a vegetarian. But my girlfriend is a non-vegetarian and she loves chicken. She does telle to try it, so I would love to try chicken for her happiness. 

