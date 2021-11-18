EXCLUSIVE! Amaira Jairath ENTERS Colors' Molkki, here's what she has to reveal about her character

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world.

Now, the exclusive news is that Amaira Jairath will be seen in Colors' Molkki as Mukhiji's sister, we rang the actress to know more about her character in the show, here's what she had to reveal.

Now, the exclusive news is that Amaira Jairath will be seen in Colors' Molkki as Mukhiji's sister, we rang the actress to know more about her character in the show, here's what she had to reveal.

Tell us something about your character.

I will be playing the character of Mukhiji's sister Renu in the show, she is back after a long gap and her return will bring a mystery.

What can we expect from the track?

She was sold to the brothel, and with her return in the house, who sent her there and who gets her back will get revealed in the upcoming episodes. She is back with a purpose which is related to the family, there is a lot of drama expected from the show with my entry. I am really excited to play the part.

When can we see you onscreen in the show?

We have begun shooting for the track, my entry shall get unveiled today in the episode.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com