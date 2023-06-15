EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his experience of working with Anupamaa's star cast, went all praises for Rupali Ganguly, says, "She comes first on the set and hats off to her as she works the most among us for the show"

MUMBAI: Aman Maheshwari recently Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor made a smashing entry in the show alongside veteran diva Apara Mehta.

Aman is playing the character of Nakul who works with Malti Devi in the gurukul. He is also a very great dancer.

While Aman's character started on a very positive note in the initial days, fans are now seeing how he has turned out to be negative.

Nakul is not able to see Malti Devi giving importance to Anupama.

In fact, Malti Devi has shown so much confidence in Anupama and given her the responsibility of taking care of her gurukul in America.

A lot of drama is yet to be witnessed in the show before Anupama leaves for America.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aman who spoke about various things related to the show.

How is the atmosphere on set ever since you started working?

I met everyone from the cast for Samar and Dimpy's wedding sequence. I had accompanied Malti Devi ji. I think it's quite warm and everyone welcomed me. I have shared a screen with Sudhanshu sir in Jamai Raja 2.O. So, I already had a great rapport with him. Rupali Ma'am is also very welcoming from the first day itself. Apara ma'am is my favourite. All my scenes are happening with her as of now. I was swayed away by her personality. I was there when her entry song was being shot. I was very overwhelmed to have shared the screen with Apara ma'am. She is such a big name and everyone knows her. The Gurukul trio is amazing.

Paras Kalnawat who worked before in Anupamaa has claimed that the atmosphere on the set is not good. What do you have to say about it?

I feel everyone has their own experience. I don't know Paras personally. Nor do I know what has happened. I can only talk about my personal experience that I find quite warm. The production house is very nice. The creatives are also very warm. I have not had a good experience with the creatives when you are not a hero. But this time, it is not like that. I have evolved as an actor and I mind my own business. I prepare for my character well and come on the set.

Just like you mentioned in your previous answer that an actor doesn't get that kind of importance until he or she is the lead. There are sets where lead actors arrive late and are given special treatment. What do you have to say about it?

I have not seen that over here. Rupali Ma'am comes first. Of course, she must be getting all the facilities to which she is entitled to. She works the most among all of us. If I am shooting for 10 days in a month, she shoots for almost 25 to 28 days at a stretch. I feel I need a break after I work at a stretch for more than a week. But hats off to Rupali Ma'am. I have very limited scenes but she is mostly in all the scenes. There are so much of emotions that need to be portrayed. She has to cry in front of the camera and look convincing. It takes a lot of effort to do this.

Well said, Aman!

