EXCLUSIVE! Amitt K Singh to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na was going through some interesting twists and turns in the story in the recent track.

The makers are currently treating the viewers with an interesting storyline.

After Karanveer Mehra's dramatic exit, the viewers will see another interesting track being introduced in the show.

Recently, the show has seen actor Angad Hasija's entry.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that actor Amitt K Singh is roped in for the show.

We had previously reported that Monami's past is all set to enter her life and things will take a dramatic turn in Monami and Karan's love story.

Amitt's character will be paired opposite Monami in the show.

The viewers can expect a next level of dhamaka with Amitt's entry.

