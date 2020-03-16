EXCLUSIVE! Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on her favourite contestants from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, shares she would love to perform dance style 'Bachata' with her choreographer and much more

MUMBAI :Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known actress in TV and films. 

The stunning diva has managed to establish her name in both Hindi as well as Marathi industries. 

After showing off her daredevil avatar in Colors' popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, she is all set to show off her terrific dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

The diehard fans of Amruta are super excited to see her in this popular show as she is ready to set the dance floor on fire with her terrific dancing moves. 

As the show's launch is drawing closer, TellyChakkar got in touch for a fun interview with the actress. 

How excited are you about the show? 

I am super excited and it feels surreal because I am going to perform in front of my childhood idol Madhuri Dixit. We received patent appreciation dialogues from all three judges with our first performance. 

What is one dance style which you wish to try on the stage of Jhalak?

It would be 'Bachata'. I have never ever done close dancing not even with my husband Himanshoo. I haven't performed any such raunchy and hot dance with him. So, I'll be performing something like this with my choreographer. 

Who is your toughest competitor on the show?

There are my favourite dancers on the show. Nia Sharma is my absolute favourite. Rubina is great on stage and she has a great aura. There is Gashmeer who is my brother, so, there has to be a great Tashan between us. And then we have Gunjan and I wonder how can I compete with an 8-year-old. But I love these dancers. 

