Exclusive! Angad and Sahiba to get MARRIED AGAIN amid Veer – Keerat’s wedding in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show features Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria in the leading roles as Sahiba and Angad. There is a high voltage drama in store for the viewers. As seen, the show aired maha-episode dramas where Garry has come back to the Brar mansion and is trying to make amends with the family and Angad particularly. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Seerat unwilling to leave the luxurious life of the Brar Mansion)

There was a kabaddi match arranged where the opponent team was bribed by Garry to beat him up so that he can win the sympathy of Angad and make him participate in the match. As the match started, the opponents beat him up and Angad realized how he stood up and fought for his little brother Garry back then. He immediately starts fighting.

Not only that, now there will be a new drama where a Haldi ceremony will be organised for Keerat and Veer. The twist to the entire ceremony is how the family will think that Angad was going to get married to Seerat but happened to tie the knot with Sahiba in unforeseen situations and hence, they will decide to get them married with proper rituals!

Angad and Sahiba will be seen performing the rituals with Veer and Keerat in the same pandal.

Sources inform us that Angad – Sahiba and Veer – Keerat will be seen wearing pink outfits with mirror work while the rest of the family will be dressed in lemon yellow outfits adding to the glamour factor of the show! (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba and Keerat astounded by Veer’s words and Angad supports him)

