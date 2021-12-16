EXCLUSIVE! Angad Hasija aka Kundan to enter Ziddi Dil Maane Na as Sanju's fiance

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one of the most popular drama series.

The show started airing just a few months ago and it has been working wonders ever since then.

We all know that the show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story so far.

While Monami is totally heartbroken with Karan retaliating towards her feelings for him, the show is now gearing up for another twist in the story.

Well, we all have seen how Sid Ganju and Sanju are getting close to each other.

Sanju is developing a soft corner for Sid. However, things are going to get complicated soon after the show will witness a new entry.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is gearing up for a new entry where the viewers will see actor Angad Hasija making a smashing entry.

Angad will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

We have an exclusive update on Angad's entry which will further spice up the drama.

Angad will be seen playing the role of Kundan and is Sanju's fiance. He will be portraying a negative role in the show.

So, Sanju will already be engaged to Kundan. However, Sanju had asked Kundan to give her one year's time and enrolled herself in the academy. The one year's time is over and Angad will now come to take away Sanju.

Sanju will be extremely tensed seeing Kundan's messages and voice notes which depicts that he will be a troublemaker in Sanju's life.

A lot of drama awaits with Kundan's entry into the academy.

How will Sid Ganju react when he learns about Sanju's past?

