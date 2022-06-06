EXCLUSIVE! Angad Hasija opens up on facing challenges while doing a mythological show, shares how he prepared for the role of Takshaka and much more

Angad Hasija is seen playing an antagonist in Sony SAB's show Dharm Yoddha Garud. The actor talks about the challenges he faces while shooting and much more.
MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Angad Hasija is once again back in action.

The actor has bagged a pivotal role in Sony SAB's recently launched show titled Dharm Yoddha Gaurd.

A lot of great actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Faisal Khan, Parul Chauhan, Toral Rasputra, and Ankit Raaj, among others, are seen playing amazing characters.

Angad will be seen playing Takshaka, which is an out-and-out negative character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Angad who spoke at length about his role and much more.

Any special preparations you took for your character?

I did not do any special preparations for this character. However, I prepared my mind quite a lot for this role and the show. As I had earlier mentioned in my interview, I always thought that doing a mythological show is not my cup of tea. But I wanted to portray a different role. I was very excited to play an antagonist who is the same as Ravan.

How different is it to shoot for a regular daily soap and this kind of a show?

Shooting for regular daily soaps and a mythological show is poles apart. The zone for a mythological show is quite different. Things are not the same as what happens in regular daily soaps. It was quite difficult for me because I am doing it for the first time. Here one has to imagine a lot of things, everything is shot in Croma background, and along with that there are heavy costumes, it becomes difficult and different. For me, it's very different from a normal daily soap.

Acting has given you loads of fame. What inspired you to take up this profession?

This is something that not many are aware of. My mother wished to see me as an actor. I took up a career in acting because of my mom and I am still doing it. She is very happy that her dream is fulfilled. If not an actor, I would have been an architect. I am still handling my architectural business.

