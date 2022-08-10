Exclusive! Anirudh aka Rushad Rana, talks about being back on Anupamaa, and says “It’s great to be back on the number one show in the country”!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

Actor Rushad Rana who played the role of Anirudh Gandhi, is back on the show after a long time. Fans are excited to see him, because his return means that there will be a lot of new drama and a lot of exciting twists.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his return to the show and Rushad said, “I am very excited and elated to be a part of Anupamaa again, to come back, although I don’t have clarity about how long my character is going to be there for, but it’s great to be back on the number one show in the country”.

When asked about the fan reaction and reception to his return, he said, “So, the thing is that on and off when I have posted pictures with Madalsa (Kavya) or Sudanshu (Vanraj), even in the past if I have met them at a social event or something like that, immediately fans are like ‘when are you coming back?’. And now that I am actually coming back the response has been amazing and since morning people have been sending me the scenes, mentioning me on the stories, the story shares have become so much, so, it’s great! I am loving the response and I am grateful that I am getting this kind of response”.

Rushad Rana is one of the prominent actors in the television industry and has been seen in shows Kumkum Bhagya, Kehta Hai Dil, Sasural Simar Ka,  Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Anupamaa. He has also worked in many hit Bollywood films like Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Are you excited to see Aniruddh back on Anupamaa? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

