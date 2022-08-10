Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi talks about her exit from Saavi ki Savari, saying “I am going to miss this character a lot, But…”,Read for the Full Story!

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 04:45
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi talks about her exit from Saavi ki Savari, saying “I am going to miss this character a lot, Bu

MUMBAI:Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. 

It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show has a great ensemble cast and Veteran Actress Anita Raaj had entered the show 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as Kumud Agarwal or also known as Bua Dadi.

We gave you the exclusive update, that Anita Raj will be exiting the show Saavi Ki Savari.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the veteran actress to talk abot her exit and more.

She spoke about her character and leaving the show, she said, “I am going to miss this character a lot, But I am going to miss this unit more, all the friends that I have made here, I’ve gotten so much love in such a short time, it has become like a new family for me, me meeting them has been destiny, it's been all for a good reason. I am happy that I was a part of Saavi ki Savari, I just want to thank Colors, the unit, and Mangesh Ji for making me a part of Saavi Ki Savari”.

Anita has been part of movies like 'Prem Geet', 'Mehindi Rang Laayegi', 'And Naukar Biwi Ka', among others, and was also seen in TV shows such as 'Eena Meena Deeka', ' Tumhari Pakhi', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Parineeti', and currently in 'Saavi Ki Savaari'.

Will you miss the character of Bua Dadi on the show?

