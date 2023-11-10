EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari on Vanshaj: Whatever I shoot, I go back home and watch the episodes and I am not lying because it is so interesting to watch

MUMBAI :After her successful stint in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, Anjali Tatrari is once again back on small screens with her recently released show.

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj and fans are in love with her character Yuvika and the way she is portraying it.

The show is witnessing a high voltage drama with Gulki Joshi aka Haseena Malik's entry.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive opportunity to interact with Anjali who spoke about her experience working with Gulki, the other star cast and much more.

ALSO READ: Vanshraj: Oh No! Bhanupratap opposes Bhoomi’s decision to relocate

Revealing about her experience working with Gulki, Anjali said, ''She is very professional on-screen and extremely funny off-screen. I think that is how it should be. There is a give and take in our performance and that's what I love about her. We have loads of fun off-screen and time just passes by quickly.''

While Gulki and Anjali have bonded quite well in no time. Anjali also revealed how she bonds with the other actors.

She said, ''My bonding with other actors is the same that I have with Gulki. There are sometimes differences of opinion when it comes to script but otherwise everyone is a sweetheart to shoot with. Puneet sir is amazing. He always comes to me and says, ''Why do I like you so much?'' I like it when everyone is so warm on the set. I look forward to coming to work. It's so much fun.''

The show recently complete 100 episodes. Sharing her happiness for the same, Anjali said, ''More 500 to go (Laughs) and more. This is really a great show and it's not because I am doing it. This is happening for the second time that whatever I shoot, I go back home and watch the episodes and I am not lying. It is so interesting to watch. If I am watching it, I am sure fans will watch it.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Vanshaj: Doubtful! Maddam Sir suspects the real culprit within the Mahajan house