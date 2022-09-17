EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on his last day shoot for Udaariyaan: The journey has been surreal, I am the luckiest actor to play the character of Fateh Singh Virk

Ankit Gupta gets emotional on the last day shoot of Colors' show Udaariyaan. The actor talks about his journey and playing this amazing character.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 16:12
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on his last day shoot for Udaariyaan: The journey has been surreal, I am the luckiest actor to play the c

MUMBAI: Colors' most-loved show Udaariyaan which was running on small screens for more than a year has garnered huge praises from the viewers.

It starred Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles. 

Well, the makers are now introducing a 16-year leap with new actors making their way to the show and the old star cast will be seen exiting. 

Ankit who played the role of Fateh in the drama series has become a household name. 

As Ankit wraps up his last day of shoot for Udaariyaan, the actor has many interesting things to share with his fans. 

Talking about his character Fateh, Ankit said, "Fateh Singh Virk is a complete character on Indian television as he had all the 9 emotions which the human beings feel. I wish to play such a character in my future projects as well."

ALSO READ: ACTORS PERSPECTIVE! The constant TROLLING by Udaariyaan fans does affect the actors of the show

Talking about the last day on the set, he said, "It was kind of surreal for all of us. We all are going to die in the show. A car accident will be shown. When you hear about such things, it doesn't affect you but when you perform such scenes and come to know that suddenly it's the end, it sort of hits you. It is a very emotional moment for all of us and very surreal. I think it is so soon that we all are leaving the show. We could have been here for some more time. But that's a journey and we all should move on in our life. I have been the most lucky actor to play Fateh Singh Virk."

Well said, Ankit!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: Tit-for-Tat! Jasmine finally pays price for her deeds

Udaariyaan Colors Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta dreamiyata productions Isha Malviya Priyanka Choudhary Ankit Gupta Fateh Tejo Jasmine Kevina Tak TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
7
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
4
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 16:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Disha Parmar and Red Outfits – A Beautiful Combination
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar, who is currently seen on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as Priya, looks stunning in red colour oufits....
Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Did Rajiv Adatia call Pratik Sehajpal dumb?
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot of...
Wow! Outfits of Jennifer Winget That Leaves Us in Awe
MUMBAI:Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget, makes us stare at her Instagram posts in awe as she slays all kinds of outfits...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has furthered my career and I can vouch that every actor would want to be a part of this iconic show: Navika Kotia
MUMBAI:  What better than being a part of a successful long-running show? Nothing that we can think of. Navika Kotia...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Ali Asgar breaks down in tears as his daughter makes a shocking revelation
MUMBAI: This weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to take the viewers on an emotional ride with 'Family...
Aww! Banni Chow: YuvAani recreate Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Fitoor Magic
MUMBAI:  Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The...
RECENT STORIES
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey