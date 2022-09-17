EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on his last day shoot for Udaariyaan: The journey has been surreal, I am the luckiest actor to play the character of Fateh Singh Virk

MUMBAI: Colors' most-loved show Udaariyaan which was running on small screens for more than a year has garnered huge praises from the viewers.

It starred Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles.

Well, the makers are now introducing a 16-year leap with new actors making their way to the show and the old star cast will be seen exiting.

Ankit who played the role of Fateh in the drama series has become a household name.

As Ankit wraps up his last day of shoot for Udaariyaan, the actor has many interesting things to share with his fans.

Talking about his character Fateh, Ankit said, "Fateh Singh Virk is a complete character on Indian television as he had all the 9 emotions which the human beings feel. I wish to play such a character in my future projects as well."

Talking about the last day on the set, he said, "It was kind of surreal for all of us. We all are going to die in the show. A car accident will be shown. When you hear about such things, it doesn't affect you but when you perform such scenes and come to know that suddenly it's the end, it sort of hits you. It is a very emotional moment for all of us and very surreal. I think it is so soon that we all are leaving the show. We could have been here for some more time. But that's a journey and we all should move on in our life. I have been the most lucky actor to play Fateh Singh Virk."

Well said, Ankit!

