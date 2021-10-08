EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Shah aka Raj from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 opens up on bagging the show, his decision of marrying during the pandemic, and much more

MUMBAI: Ankit Shah is presently impressing everyone with his acting chops in Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen playing the role of Raj Sood in the show, who is Priya's half-brother.

Ankit's character is shown to have grey shades; however, there are many layers in Raj's character that makes him even more interesting.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit, who spoke at length about bagging the show and much more.

How did you bag the show?

This is my second show with Balaji. Previously, I did Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. There also, I had replaced someone. In this show also, the same happened. I suddenly got a call saying that, 'There is casting going on for Bade Acche, would you be interested?' I said okay. The casting person said that they will be shooting from tomorrow onwards. I asked them to brief me about the role. They said they will call me. I didn't get any calls for 2 days. On the third day by evening, I got the details about my character. I thought by next week, we will start shooting. That night itself, around 1.30 to 2 AM, I got 3 to 4 calls from the crew. They informed me that I have to be there by 8.30 as I have to give a look test and they will start shooting tomorrow. I was very excited, but I didn't know that I'll shoot immediately.

You got married last year during the pandemic. How has life changed post that? How are you balancing both work n personal life?

I got married at a very fruitful time because lockdown was in full swing. My marriage anniversary is 30th June. That time, businesses were down and shoots were not happening. So all were at home. I thought this is the best time I can concentrate on one single thing that is my marriage. And genuinely, it saved a lot of money. My wedding was supposed to be huge. It was supposed to be at a better place. I had given advances also for it. And it was supposed to happen on June 11. But then it got shifted to the 30th. We got married as per Arya Samaj rituals, not that huge. It was a fat wedding but not that grand. But then, I thought to go ahead as the lockdown has given us an opportunity and we called only 50 people to the wedding. I thought to donate that money or put it to the right use. It was a very wise and calculative decision.

You have been a supervising producer for some projects. Any reason behind choosing different roles in the same field?

I am into three things. I am a producer, I am still associated with a company that is an ad agency, and I am involved in a corporate-gifting business. However, my priority has always been acting. This lockdown has also taught us to communicate virtually. You don't have to be physically present everywhere. Being into production, I have a lot of family and colleagues who work under me. So all that is sorted. I just have to go to the office for a few hours and look after work, and it's done.

Ankit has previously starred in shows like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

The actor wishes to explore a lot of new genres and roles. For example, he wants to play a psychopath as it will be extremely challenging to play such a different role.

