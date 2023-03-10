EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''

MUMBAI : Ankita Bhargava is a well-known name in the television industry.

The actres a part of the showbiz world for several years now and has managed to create a name for herself.

Post her wedding with Karan Patel and later delivering a baby girl, Ankita bid adieu to her acting career.

While fans always wished to see her back on-screen, Ankita was enjoying motherhood.

However, Ankita used to often keep her fans updated with her social media posts.

Well now, the actress has turned into a producer and she is bankrolling a film titled Durran Choo which stars her husband Karan in the lead role.

This is debut film as a lead and the viewers can't keep calm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankita who is the producer of the movie.

The actress spilled beans about venturing into production, and much more.

When asked what made her step into producing movies, Ankita said, ''I did not have time for doing TV shows because my child is quite young. I simply adore her and want to spend every second with her. I can't give so much time to work and miss my daughter's growing up years. So, once she grows up, I can work then. This was the reason. I also wanted to stick to this industry.''

She added, ''I had already registered my production house 4 to 5 years back. My plans to be a producer go way back before Covid. Post that, I delivered a baby and got occupied. I did not find the right scripts which I wished to produce.''

She continued, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society. I want Mehr to appreciate the kind of content that I have produced when she grows up. Our content will always aim at making the world a better place and imparting positivity. As a producer my efforts are to create good content and bring a good change in the society.''

Revealing how she signed her husband who is one of the highest paid actors of small screens for the movie, Ankita said, ''We bought Karan onboard and made him sign the contract. But when we had to release his payment, we told him that the money is distributed for various works. We couldn't give money to him for this money (Laughs) This was my and Karan's dream for our future. I think there is nothing about money here. Both of us have given everything for this movie.''

Lastly, when asked if she would have made her debut instead of Karan to which Ankita said, ''If I would have got that kind of a script, then I would have made a debut. But I found Darran Chhoo first. There is one more script that has come to me and which is written keeping me in mind. So, if things go well maybe that could be my next project.''

