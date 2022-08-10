Exclusive! Anmol Gupta roped in for Parth Productions' next titled Laal Banaras

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Ishara channel has many shows in its name like Agni Vayu and Faraar Kab Tak.

Currently, the channel is coming up with a new show titled Laal Banaras, which is produced by Santosh Kumar Kaushal under the banner of Parth Productions.

The show revolves around a love triangle, where Savi Thakur will be playing a parallel lead.

As per sources, Anmol Gupta is roped in to play the lead.

Actor Anmol Gupta is known for his role in Sardar Udham (2021) and Geet Dholi (2021).

The role of the actor in the show is still unknown, but it is sure to be a pivotal one.

