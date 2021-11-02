EXCLUSIVE! 'Anuj and Toshu's RK pose was completely unplanned' - Paritosh aka Aashish Mehrotra has some interesting insights about Anupamaa's current track and more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, we all know the reaction that Toshu aka Aashish Mehrotra receives from the fans for his stellar performance, but that isn't the only thing that happens on the sets of Anupamaa, we rang the actor to know more about the current track, BTS moments, and more, check out what the dapper had to say.

As a viewer, what is your reaction to the current track of Anupamaa?

As a viewer, I think Anupmaa's USP has been every time we bring such a problem that isn't addressed but has been prominent in society. When they watch it with their family while having dinner or spending time, the message reaches them. I also watch the show with my family, it is unbelievable that now when Anupamaa says the same things that prevail in society, people do listen to her, barring age, gender, everyone. Talking about women, they are blamed for doing several things after divorce despite them only leading their lives. But the man is never questioned. I am really glad that people are noticing these nuances, they know that this happens in reality. I pray and hope that they don't do such behaviour with their family members.

What do you have to say about Paritosh, how has it grown with the span of time now?

I am very lucky to do such a character that has a grey shade, such characters don't die in the long run as they have a lot of things to explore. There are a lot of layers for Toshu, he has his own say and stands. It is very exciting to do so many things but it is also scary when Toshu had turned negative, we face a lot of bashing and the audience becomes so emotional that there are chances that they would cross that line and cause harm. Luckily, after some time, there was a phase where Toshu yet again turned grey but he is again negative. Toshu's concerns have come from his family, his inclination towards his father has also prevailed in his behaviour. Toshu is realising that he did a mistake and has concern for his mother.

On a lighter note, Toshu and Anuj's recent RK pose has turned into a massive hit. Tell us about it.

I am not really on social media but I am there, so I like doing something funny or catchy. We were just thinking to click three pictures with different emotions between Anuj and Toshu, we shot three poses, fight, RK Pose, and one more. We somewhere knew that the love would become a hit as fans want Anupamaa and Anuj to be together. It just happened automatically; I rolled and fell into his arms like that. Baa, Jassi Ma'am, and Paras all posed candidly and we clicked it. Apparently, it became such a massive hit that people call us AnuTosh now. It is indeed a lot of fun on the sets of Anupamaa.

Well, we love these unplanned moments, how about you?

