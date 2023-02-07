Exclusive! Anupama Kuwar talks about her views on social media and trollers and shares her opinion on Bollywood movies not working at the box office

Anupama Kuwar is a known actress of the television industry. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her views on social media and Bollywood not working at the Box office.
ANUPAMA KUWAR

MUMBAI: Anupama Kuwar is a well-known actress in the television industry and has a good fan following.

She is known for roles in the serial Qubool Hai, CID, Aahat, etc. She has also been part of web series like Virgin Boys, Zindagi Tumse etc.

But, she is known for her character in “Balveer 3”, the one that made her a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked about her views on social media and on Bollywood not working at the Box office.

As an actor, what are your views on Bollywood not doing well at the box office? What could be the reason as an actor? What are your views on the downfall?

It was because of Covid that Bollywood was going downhill. Plus, there were a lot of South Indian movies that went hit. So, it was a bad luck for Bollywood. But I'm sure, it is coming back to life.

Social media is a very important part of an actor’s life. You get so much love, but hate as well. How do you deal with it and how do you see social media as a tool?

I have always been open to social media. There are haters everywhere. But, I take their comments in my stride. I love my trollers as well. I have people who love me more. So, I try and balance.

Every actor dreams to make it to Bollywood someday, so do you have any dream actor or director you would like to work with in future?

No, I don't have any restrictions. All actors are great to work with. Yes, I would love to work with Salman Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. My favourite directors are Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mani Ratnam, Prakash Jha Rajkumar Irani, Anurag Basu, Rakesh Mehra, Zoya Akhtar and Rajamouli. 

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama Kuwar's work in Balveer Season 3 was highly appreciated and the character has become a household name.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

