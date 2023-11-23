Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar talks about close friend Shantanu Maheshwari’s career graph, says “I am so happy to watch him in movies, it's because of him that we all dream to reach there, proud of him”

MUMBAI: Kunwar Amarjeet Singh is an Indian contemporary dancer and television actor.

He rose to fame with his participation in the reality show “Dance India Dance Season 2” where he showcased his talent and emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

His pairing with Shakit Mohan was loved by the audience and still today, they talk about their performances.

He also took part in another dance reality show Dare 2 Dance and was loved by the audience.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his entry on the most successful show Anupamaa, where he essays the role of Tapesh aka Titu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he thinks of Shantanu Maheshwari’s career and his debut in the movies. He also talked about how he survived when he didn’t have work.

At a young age, you started to work, but when you didn’t have work, how did you survive?

It becomes very difficult to deal with it mentally because you work hard and you have a struggling period. Later, you achieve what you want and reach a particular position. But then again, you have no work after that. It’s a tough space and no one can prepare you for that. Life can prepare you for the struggle to gain success. If things don’t work the way you want, it turns into a dark phase and you do face financial problems. There are a lot of ups and downs.

I have gone through depression and loneliness and all this has taught me how to be strong, move ahead and wait for the good time. That time has started for me. I have no complaints for my past. I did face difficulties but also learnt a lesson.

Some of your co – actors who started the journey with you have gone ahead like Shantanu Maheshwari as we did see him in a movie also, do you analyze what went wrong?

To be honest I am very happy where all my co – actors have reached today and I feel very proud and happy. It means we have done something that helps us to do more work on a bigger level. We feel that we all can reach there as someone among us reached that far. Life is different. You will give your best, give auditions but still won’t get work as this is a circle of life. When the time is right, everything will fall in place.

I never thought that I would be a finalist on Dance India Dance, or my show Dil Dosti and Dance would be such a huge hit or that I would do Nach Baliye. All this just happened. At the end, everything is planned by “God” as he is training you for the worst and best.

When you spoke to Shantanu Maheshwari about his performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, was the friendship still the same?

You won’t believe it. The entire team of Dil Dosti and Dance had gone to watch the movie. I wasn’t there that day as I wasn’t in town, but we all were so happy. When he won the filmfare award I had shared the photo and wrote how proud I am of his achievements and how he has kept the hope alive. When we did D3 we all were new and didn’t know anything about acting. We did a good show and we all have to go ahead. He has proved that we all can reach there.

Well, there is no doubt that Kanwar is being liked on the show Anupamaa and the audience is waiting for the love story to begin between Dimpy and him.

