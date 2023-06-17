EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more

Aman Maheshwari opens up on his dating days, shares about casting couch and much more.
Aman Maheshwari

MUMBAI: Aman Maheshwari made a smashing entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa a few days ago. 

The actor's character was introduced in the show along with veteran diva Apara Mehta who plays the role of Malti Devi. 

Aman is seen playing the role of Nakul who is a dancer. 

Fans are in love with the show's track and how it has become even more interesting after Aman and Apara ji's entry. 

Aman has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has several hit shows to his credit. 

The actor has often been very vocal about both his personal and professional life. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aman spilt some beans on his personal and professional life. 

When asked about casting couch and if he has ever experienced it, he said, "I haven't experienced or heard it in the TV industry. It might be happening in the modelling world. It depends on how much of your vulnerable side you show to them. If you say that I will do anything for work means you are giving a hint that you will compromise. I am not like that. I want people to judge me on my talent. I want people to see if any can bring any value to their project. Natural things are inevitable but these things are inevitable."

Spilling beans on his love life, he said, "I was dating someone for three years during my struggling days. She was a nice girl and we had a great time together. But then things were not going according to us. She was also an actress. Now she left acting and is happily married. I am still friends with her and her husband."

He added, "Right now, I am not in the mood to date anyone. I want to focus on Anupama and the show after that."

Lastly, talking about the trolling, he said, "I have faced a lot of trolling for my complexion. The people from TV have told me several times that if I was fair, I would have got work. Skin colour is not a big thing any more. But no one in the TV industry says this now."

Well said, Aman!

