EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh aka Samar gifts a lavish apartment to his parents on the special occasion of his birthday; Read on to know more

MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh became a household name for his role in SStar Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa.

The actor entered the show last year and his one year journey has been nothing but a roller coaster ride.

Sagar managed to impress everyone with his performance as Samar in no time.

Fans were in love with his amazing camaraderie with each actor on the set.

While Sagar's character ended on the show recently, the actor is being dearly missed by the fans.

Sagar has been busy chilling ever since he has made an exit from the show.

The actor shares constant updates about his whereabouts on social media.

Well, today being Sagar's birthday, we have some exclusive update on how he plans to celebrate this special day and much more.

As per our reliable sources, Sagar has gifted a plush 3 BHK apartment to his parents on his birthday. Wow, this is indeed a very special gift on a special day!

Furthermore, we have learnt that the actor will be celebrating his birthday with his family by visiting Siddhi Vinayak Temple.

Sagar won't be partying with his friends but will enjoy a simple dinner with his family members and then also meet his grandparents.

The actor has also planned a trip to Ujjain with his family soon.

And lastly, Sagar can't thank Rajan Shahi enough for making him a part of Anupamaa and giving him this wonderful opportunity.

Well, Sagar has definitely planned everything well in advance and this is what we call a perfect way to celebrate a special day!

Here's wishing Sagar Parekh a very happy birthday!

