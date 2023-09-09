EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Viraj Kapoor opens up on reuniting with former co-stars Nishi Saxena-Sagar Parekh, shares experience working with Gaurav Khanna, says, ''His sense of humour is always at peak and it is fun to be around him''

MUMBAI: Actor Viraj Kapoor is the recent new entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor is playing the role of Romil in the hit drama series produced by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi.

Romil is Ankush's son from another woman with whom he had an extramarital affair. His entry created havoc in the Kapadia house.

Barkha and Ankush have been at loggerheads as she can't bear Romil's presence in the house while Adhik also tries to corner Romil.

But Anupama has turned out to be Romil's saviour and he is changing a little bit as he is getting all the love and affection from her.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Romil who spoke about his role, his bond with the cast and much more.

What kind of response do you get on social media for this character?

The audience loves it because Romil's replies are so savage and spontaneous and spot on which sometimes are too funny that people love it and his chilled behavior is also different from everyone so it’s really fun to watch him.

You shared a memory recently from one of your previous shows where you posed with Gaurav. You previously worked with Gaurav's wife Akanksha. How does it feel to work with him?

I had met Gaurav bhaiya when I was almost around 5 to 6 years old. I never got to meet him after that. Post that meeting, I directly met him on the sets of Anupamaa. When he saw me, he was shocked and said, 'You have grown up so much'. Gaurav bhaiya has not changed even a bit, he still looks young and handsome as ever. He is very funny. His sense of humour is always at the peak. It is fun to be with him on the set. He is very nice to everyone. Also, he is a mindblowing actor.

Apart from you, Adhik Mehta and Muskan Bamne are similar to your age and the rest are all quite senior. How much are you enjoying working with the cast?

Adhik and Muskan are a bit older to me in age. I got along really well with Muskan from the first day itself. I and Adhik always plan to play games on the set. Also, I have worked before with Sagar and Nishi as they were also a part of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. When I came on the set, they welcomed me so well. It is because of them I got to meet everyone so nicely. I am very close to both of them. I and Sagar used to keep meeting. I, Adhik and Sagar play games. Even Gaurav bhaiya discusses games with us as he also plays those games. My bond with everyone is now growing. Nishi has worked with me in my previous music video, so we share a great bond. We don't shoot much together but whenever we get time, we go to each other's makeup room and have fun.

