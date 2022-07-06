EXCLUSIVE! Aparna Dixit on her character in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa: I would not call myself negative with how the storyline is now progressing

MUMBAI: Actress Aparna Dixit is seen in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa where she portrays the character of Anjali.

The pretty diva is romancing TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh who plays the role of Kanha in the drama series.

The viewers were in love with Aparna's on-screen pairing with Shaheer which has become a huge hit in no time.

However, Shaheer's character is now married to Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri in the show.

And now, the viewers are dearly missing the love chemistry between Anjali and Kanha.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Kanha gets EXPOSED for exchanging the kundali of Sayuri in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aparna who spoke about her character and the changes and much more.

How has your journey been so far with regards to your character?

Anjali's life is sorted. She has no worries. There is no mistake of her own and her life changes upside down. Anjali is not suddenly angry, she is trying to understand all aspects of everyone. But sometimes people take you for granted if you are too kind. The same is happening with Anjali. This is a fact that your feelings don't change with the situation. She has been very vocal about how much she loves Kanha. Every person becomes bitter about the situation. I absolutely second her.

What is the social media reaction to your character?

I haven't got any negative responses on social media. This was also the reason why I signed up for this show. I wouldn't like to sign a role which I could not justify. I would not call myself negative with how the storyline is now progressing. It's just her emotions. There can't be only one emotion. Her anger is out of the love she has for Kanha and the trust she had in Sayuri. I am absolutely positive about all the responses that people are giving and whatever I will get in the future. Anjali is not doing any planning or plotting.

How much do you miss doing scenes with Shaheer?

I think every show has a journey. One should enjoy all kinds of scenes. You won't enjoy a show if you emote just one kind of emotion. It becomes monotonous. We really had some fun scenes and enjoyed doing it. I like to enjoy whatever scenes are given to me.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Oh No! Saroj decides to bring bad time for Sayuri