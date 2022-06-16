EXCLUSIVE! Aparna Dixit opens up on how Anjali's character has got challenging in Woh To Hai Albelaa, shares her experience of working with senior actors and much more

MUMBAI: Aparna Dixit is portraying the role of Anjali Malhotra in Star Bharat's popular show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The actress who was earlier paired with TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh is being loved by the fans.

The viewers were in love with Aparna's on-screen pairing with Shaheer which had become a huge hit in no time.

However, Shaheer's character is now married to Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri in the show.

And now, the viewers are dearly missing the love chemistry between Anjali and Kanha.

But Kanha has moved on in his life and wants to fulfill the responsibility and the promise he gave to Cheeru.

Anjali's character is turning out to be quite different from what we saw in the initial episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aparna who spoke at length about the show and much more.

How has your experience been working with the senior actors of the show?

Obviously, the experience with the senior actors is different because there is always a line of respect that we have to maintain. They all are so much fun and not at all senior strict actors. They are extremely chilled out. Whenever we all are doing scenes together, it is very much fun. It is nice to see their bonding. It is so interesting their stories and experiences of their lives.

How challenging has the character gotten for you with time?

Since the character has seen a major shift, I am loving it even more. I am getting to play with so many different emotions. There are so many emotions inside us, and all of those are faced by Anjali at this point. As an actor, I am getting to portray so many emotions. As Aparna, I know what Anjali is doing right now is justified.

One change you are looking forward to in Anjali's character?

From whatever was narrated to me at the beginning to the present day, whatever I have been told about Anjali is justified. I don't want to change anything about Anjali for now. I feel it's very logical, everything shown is justified and that is one of the reasons I agreed to do this show and play it happily.

