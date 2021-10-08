EXCLUSIVE! Apna Time Bhi Ayega is connected to my personal life and that boosted me to take up the show: Pratish Vora

MUMBAI: Pratish Vora is in integral part of Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Ayega.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Pratish opened up about his experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes to the show?

It was connected to my personal life also and it boosted me to do it, the father daughter thing, that you should educate daughter and encouraging people about it.

How did you prepare for this role?

The main thing was it was an emotional character and for me the preparation which was needed was to learn all the emotions which are needed in the scene and tried to proof it and everybody helped me a lot.

What is the one thing you would like to change about your character?

If I had to change anything then I would change the way Ramadhir comes in the mode which he isn’t when Rani is in trouble, otherwise I don’t want to change.

What was your first reaction when you finalised for the show?

I was very happy , I was the lead and on the posters , because I never got any lead characters, I did get second lead but this was first time.

How do you deal with creative differences on the set?

Technically speaking we didn’t face much differences and if there were any we used to compute with each other.