EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan fame Mridula Oberoi opens up on exploring different roles in other platforms apart from TV, shares her views on getting typecast and much more

Mridula Oberoi is seen as Nimmi Bua in Sony TV's show Appnapan. The actress is seen playing a grey character in the popular drama series. 
MUMBAI: Popular TV and film actress Mridula Oberoi is presently seen in Sony TV's show Appnapan. 

The actress plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series. 

Appnapan stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles who plays Nikhil and Pallavi's character. They are seen as chefs in the drama series. 

Mridula plays a grey shade in the show and is loved for her stellar performance.

This is not the first time Mridula has teamed up with Balaji Telefilms for the show. 

The talented diva has been a part of several hit TV shows produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

Mridula had done a cameo in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She has also done major Balaji shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bhagya Lakshmi, among others. 

She will also be seen in Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mridula who spoke in length about her career and much more. 

Do you have a dream which you are willing to play on-screen on any platform?

I have done quite a lot of negative characters till now. I never knew that I'll be able to play negative characters. I know myself very properly and my core is very emotional. I want to be a part of a soft and romantic drama. 

TV actors often complain about getting typecast? What is your take on this?

I feel everyone has a different point of view on this. It's all about how we think. It's all about luck and what kind of roles we are offered. I was offered a lot of negative roles. The process of casting becomes a little easy when someone is looking for actors to play a particular character. I feel everyone has their own forte. But I feel it does not limit us as an actor. I won't say that I have been typecast. 

How has been your experience working with Balaji Telefilms? 

I did some small but impactful roles in Balaji's previous TV shows. Post that, I had decided that I want to work with this production house. I did a lot of other projects which were not for TV but were related to films and ads. Post that, I had stopped taking up TV shows. I think I have majorly worked with Balaji Telefilms and Rajshri Productions. I always keep Balaji as my priority. I had got two offers from different productions apart from Appnapan and had to say no to them as I wanted to be a part of this show. I feel balaji now listens to me and I am happy I am getting so many great opportunities. 

