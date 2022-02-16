EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja to quit Dangal TV's show Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how many TV shows are lined up in the year 2022.

With just two months of the year passing by, the viewers will be getting wholesome entertainment with a variety of content.

The year 2021 saw many TV shows launching on various channels.

Dangal TV too had some amazing line-up of shows Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer is one of them.

Actor Arjit Taneja and Chahat Pandey are portraying the lead roles in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! It is Arjit Taneja V/s Leenesh Mattoo for Shoonya Square's next on Dangal Tv

Arjit is playing the role of Shambhu in the show.

While the viewers are loving Arjit's performance in the show, we have a sad piece of news for all the diehard fans of Arjit.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Arjit is planning to quit the show soon.

Well, this means the viewers will no longer be able to see Arjit in the show.

Nath hit the small screens last year in the month of August.

It is produced by Ved Raj and being made under the banner of Shoonya Square Productions.

Arjit has previously done shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Naagin among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Arjit Taneja is living life king size on the sets of Naagin 5; CHECK OUT