EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Aneja on participating in Temptation Island with Chestha: I wanted to enter the show as a single but didn't meet the criteria then I saw there are so many advantages if I enter the show as a couple

Arjun Aneja is seen in Jio Cinema's Temptation Island with ladylove Chestha Bhagat. Arjun opens up on his thoughts before saying yes to the show, family's reaction and much more.
Arjun

MUMBAI:The much-awaited reality show Temptation Island has finally premiered on Jio Cinema on 3rd November. 

The ardent fans are quite excited for the show's journey which has a lot of entertainment to offer. 

The cherry on the cake is Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra who are the hosts of the show. 

Both are popular personalities in the film and television world who have come together to host this amazing show. 

One of the contestants of the show is Arjun Aneja who is participating in the show along with girlfriend Chestha Bhagat

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar Arjun opened up on his participation, strategy to survive and much more. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! We might have to fight to relieve our emotions: Mohak Malhotra on participating in Temptation Island

Arjun reveals, ''I am 110% excited and 10% nervous for the show.'' 

Talking about preparations, Arjun revealed, ''This format is being filmed in India for the first time so, we saw one or two episodes for reference. We got a gist of it. We also had a conversation amongst each other to be ourselves in the show.''

When asked if he is ready to step out of his comfort zone to win a task, Arjun said, ''We have a good understanding as we are friends first. We will do it if it is the need of the hour for the task. I would want her to understand and vice versa.''

When asked if he had any second thoughts before saying yes to the show, Arjun said, ''I was not like I don't want to do it but I wanted to enter the show as a single. But I did not meet the criteria (Laughs) Then I saw there are so many advantages if I enter the show as a couple.''

Lastly, when asked Arjun about his family's reaction to signing the show, he said, ''I have just told my family that I will be back in some months. The concept here is not that popular so, I haven't told them about it.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mohak and I are complete opposites, we do not like the same things and we are still together: Nidhi Kumar on her participation in Temptation Island

