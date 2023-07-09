Exclusive! “Arnav’s character in the show has been brought to have fun and emphasize the energy”, Devashish aka Arnav of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka talks about the upcoming episode and more

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two. But it was a different case with Barsatein, and and Shivangi and Kushal.

The recent storyline of the heartbreak that Aradhana is going through has been very crucial for the show and fans of the show are hooked to the screens.

Devashish Chandiramani plays the role of Arnav on the show. He is the fun-loving character that audiences have taken a liking to!

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor to talk about the track of the show and this is what he had to say, “We are going through a Sangeet sequence right now, and are having a lot of fun. Arnav just can’t control himself around Dhol. He is the Chandigarh’s gabru. He is having a lot of getting the family involved. Arnav’s character in the show has been brought to have fun and emphasize the energy and people are really loving it, during the sangeet Arnav and Kiki are planning a lot of things so that they can get Reyansh and Aradhana to themselves”.

Talking about the upcoming twist, he said, “Arnav can bring a twist easily and he can also not do that, so that depends on the creators, but what I am seeing right now is that Arnav is going to add a lot of fun”.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

