EXCLUSIVE! Arpita Pandey and Puneet Bhatia roped in for Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the most popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

The show has witnessed several new actors that have only spiced up the drama.

And now, Choti Sarrdaarni is all set for some new entries.

Actress Arpita and actor Puneet Bhatia are roped in for the show.

Puneet will be seen as a negative lead while Arpita will be seen as his friend.

The show is gearing up for a new story of a girl Nimmi and her friend.

