Exclusive! Arpita Pandey Joins the Cast of Shemaroo TV's Mythological Series 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'

Shemaroo TV introduces its second original mythological series, 'Karmadhikari Shanidev,' aiming to explore the multifaceted character of Shanidev, the God of Justice.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 21:14
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The series, produced by Triangle Film Company, promises to unravel untold stories from Shanidev's life, offering a nuanced exploration of his divine significance in Hindu Puranas.

Shemaroo TV launched 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' on December 11, 2023, as its second original mythological series. The show delves into the lesser-known aspects of Shanidev's character, depicting him as the dispenser of justice who maintains a balance between the realms of Devta and Asur.

The series explores various narrative threads from revered epics such as Ramayan, different avatars of Lord Vishnu, Samundra Mathan, Piplaad Katha, Dashrath, and Raja Harishchandra Katha. It aims to shed light on untold stories and present a fresh perspective on the often misunderstood God of Indian mythology.

Himanshu Gandhi roped in for Shemaroo TV's new show Jurm Aur Jaazbaat

Arpita Pandey, recognized for her performance in Radha Krishna movie, joins the cast of 'Karmadhikari Shanidev.' She takes on the character of Surbhi, playing the role of a friend to the female lead. The inclusion of Arpita Pandey adds to the excitement surrounding the new mythological series.

The announcement of Arpita Pandey's role and the unveiling of 'Karmadhikari Shanidev” sparks anticipation among viewers. The series promises a fresh perspective on Shanidev's character. 

How excited are you about this show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Saptrishi Ghosh roped in for Shemaroo TV's next

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

