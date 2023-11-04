Exclusive! Arvind Babbal producing a new show for Shemaroo

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Arvind Babbal is producing a new show for Shemaroo. Vibhanshu Dixit will be playing the second lead in it. It is a family drama, being produced under the banner of Arvind Babbal Productions.

Arvind Babbal has been a part of various shows like Zee TV's Mithaai, Mahakunbh Ek Rahasya, Life OK's Ek Kashmir, Kyu Rishton Mein Khatti Batti etc. He also has directed a lot of shows.

Are you excited for the upcoming show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

