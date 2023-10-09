Exclusive! Asawari Joshi roped in for Sony TV’s Dabangi!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Asawari

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Sony TV is home to so many amazing and is known for coming up with the most creative and truth-telling stories. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aamir Dalvi to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi

Their latest is a show titled Dabangi, and the promo for the same has been recently released. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources,  renowned Actress Asawari Joshi has been roped for in the show Dabangi.

She is an actress, known for Om Shanti Om (2007), Office Office (2000) and Hum Dono (1995).

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yashashri Masurkar to be seen in Sony TV's new show 'Dabangi'

