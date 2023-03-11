Exclusive: Ashish Kaul joins Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show for Zee TV!

Ashish Kaul

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

Everyday our scribes are busy fishing for the latest information to give to our readers. TellyChakkar was the first one to write about Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja being roped in to play the lead actors in Mukta Dhond’s new show for Zee TV. (Also Read: Exclusive: Veteran actor Imran Khan joins the cast of Arjit Taneja – Sriti Jha starrer upcoming show on Zee TV!)

The show will be produced under the banner of Bits & Bots Media.

TellyChakkar was also the first one to write about actor Imran Khan, who is famous for his stint in shows such as Dastaan, Naagin, Neeyat, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beintehaa and Beyhadh among many others being roped in to play a significant role.

According to the latest news coming to our desk, veteran actor Ashish Kaul has joined the cast of the show.

Ashish in the recent past has done shows in the likes of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, Kundali Bhagya among a host of other shows.

Dhond, in the past has produced many popular shows in the likes of Divya Drishti and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She has also contributed to other production houses like Balaji Telefilms for the supernatural drama Naagin.

How excited are you to watch Ashish in the Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show? Let us know in the comment section below!(Also Read: Exclusive! Sriti Jha has been roped in to play the lead in Mukta Dhond’s Next For Zee TV! )

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Bollywood movies.

Stay tuned to this space for the latest happenings on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities!

Mukta Dhond Zee TV Sriti Jha Arjit Taneja Imran Khan Dastaan Naagin Neeyat Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Beintehaa Beyhadh Ashish Kaul Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Ziddi Dil Maane Na Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan Sasural Simar Ka 2 Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare Kundali Bhagya udti ka naam rajjo Divya Drishti TellyChakkar
