EXCLUSIVE! Ashish Mehrotra talks about his foodie side; says, “The weirdest food I’ve had is prawns”

MUMBAI : Aashish Mehrotra is an Indian television actor. He is known for the television show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He started his career with the television show ‘Paanch’. He has been active in the television industry since 2013.

He recently has gained a lot of fame on the Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa wherein he plays the role of Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama’s eldest son.

The most recent track of the show was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. He does not realise his mistake at first but then begs for another chance.

The actor is quite a foodie and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know about the actor’s foodie side.

What's the weirdest food you've ever had?

“The weirdest food I’ve had is prawns.”

What's your go-to food joint?

“Any place that sells good shawarma”

What's your favourite maa ke haath ka khana?

“Kadi chawal, rajma chawal, chhole chawal, Ladyfinger, dhokla, idli sambhar and the list goes on.”

What's the one dish you love to cook and one you hate?

“There are a lot of dishes that I would love to cook like poha as it is easy and anything with eggs as well. I don’t like to make tea. I make really good tea but I hate making it.”

What's your midnight craving?

“I crave for chocolates at midnight.”

You're a tea person or a coffee person?

“I am a tea person. I drink coffee only before workout”

What's your favorite cheat meal?

“It's pizza”

