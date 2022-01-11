EXCLUSIVE! Ashish Pawar to ENTER Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Sony Sab has been known for its family-oriented and light-hearted sitcoms. A channel that brings families together for a joyride. The current hit shows on the channel are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Maddam Sir, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Wagle Ki Duniya, etc.

Maddam Sir is known for its cop comedy that has been keeping its viewers hooked to the show.

The sitcom is starring Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma and Sonali Naik in the lead roles. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Now, Tellychakkar got an exclusive update that Ashish Pawar is all set to enter Maddam Sir, it is sure that his entry will bring in a major dhamaka in the show. He is all set to have his love interest for Haseena in the show.

It will be interesting to see how the actor will bring new twists to the show with his entry.

